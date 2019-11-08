Iran consul general confers with head of ICRC Representative Office in Azerbaijan

During the meeting held in the Iranian Consulate General, she presented a report on the committee's activities in Azerbaijan Republic, including disputed Karabakh region.

She further noted that the ICRC is trying to solve basic problems facing the vulnerable families in war-torn areas and provide the families with information on the individuals killed and wounded.

Hosseini, for his part, hailed ties between Iran and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and pointed to the helps Iran provided to it during war in Karabakh.

Referring to mutual visits of the Iranian and Azeri people, he said that currently, most of the Azeri citizens, including Nakhchivan residents, travel to the Iranian and West Azarbaijan and East Azarbaijan to meet their needs, including treatment and medicine.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish