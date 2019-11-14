Azeri culture minister calls for boosting cultural ties with Iran

He made the remarks in a meeting with Head of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) Abouzar Ebrahimi Torkaman who is currently in Baku to attend the International Conference of the World Religious Leaders.

"The two countries' cooperation in various cultural arenas was successful," he said.

Referring to joint projects undertaken by the two countries' filmmakers, Qarayev said, "We are interested to use Iran's experience in the field."

He also called for holding cultural days reciprocally in both countries.

Noting that Iran and Azerbaijan Republic enjoy unbreakable historic, cultural and religious bonds, he said that friendship, neighborhood and historic bonds have given a big momentum to bilateral relationships.

Ebrahimi, for his part, recalled his meeting with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev the day earlier and the conference of world religious leaders, saying that Iran-Azerbaijan ties have had remarkable progress in recent years.

He also stressed the need for implementing joint cultural projects by the Caspian Sea littoral states.

Second International Conference of the World Religious Leaders attended by 500 religious figures and scholars from 70 countries, including Iran, opened on Thursday and will continue for two days.

