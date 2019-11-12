Iran ready to share experience in cleanup of mine-infested areas

Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the announcement at inauguration ceremony of the first international humanitarian minesweeping training center in Tehran.

About the center, Hatami said it has opened by using painful valuable experiences gained from the Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-88.

The outcome of the imposed war was 20 millions of unexploded mines and rockets which have been cleared up thanks to the devotion and round-the-clock efforts of the indigenous experts with their high-tech knowledge, the minister added.

The defense minister said that Iran is the world's second country in terms of scale of mine-infested areas.

Over 2,500 have been killed and more than 6,000 have been injured in Iran as the unexploded mines put the lives of civilians in danger, he noted.

The modern Iranian center which has been equipped based on the international standards is ready to share its experiences with the neighbors including Iraq, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan and Syria where the civilians are exposed to the life threats due to extent of mine-infested areas and unexploded ordinance because of conflict and terrorist operations there, Hatami said.

Iran contributes to peace and security of the international community by training the Army personnel of those countries, the defense minister said.

