28 June 2019 - 11:17
Journalist ID: 1315
News Code 83373144
1 Persons

Afghan MP calls for provincial trade ties with Iran

Isfahan, June 28, IRNA – Head of Afghan delegation in Asian Parliamentary Assembly called for stronger economic and commercial relations with Iran, particularly between the two countries' provinces.

Speaking at the joint meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on Political Affairs and Isfahan's Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening, Mohammad Feisal Sami' said, "Iran-Afghanistan trade exchanges are $4-5 billion. But we can boost in through chambers of commerce cooperation."

He also condemned the US unilateral sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions imposed in 2018 after Washington's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, have impeded business relations of international community with Iran.

The meeting of APA Standing Committee on Political Affairs in the central Iranian city Isfahan kicked off on Wednesday June 26, and was wrapped up with a joint meeting of the APA members with those of Isfahan Chamber of Commerce on Thursday evening.

Delegations from some 20 countries attended Isfahan forum.

