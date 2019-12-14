Majlis speaker off to Turkey to attend Asian Parliament Assembly

The 12th APA Plenary Session is being held in Antalya, the Turkish city on the Mediterranean coast, on December 13-18.

The APA was born in 2006 at the Seventh Session of the Association of Asian Parliamentary for Peace (AAPP), according to the Assembly website.

The APA Charter and Tehran Declaration lay out a framework of cooperation among Asian countries, providing a vision; that is Asian Integration.

The 11th APA session was held last year focusing on economic boost in Asia.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish