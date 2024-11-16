US sentenced to pay $48bn in damages to families of Holy Shrine martyrs

The court hearing the complaint of the family of the Holy Shrine martyrs has sentenced the United States to pay 48.860 billion dollars in compensation to the family of the martyrs.

As a result of the terrorists' crimes supported by the United States, while enduring the emotional, financial, psychological and spiritual voids caused by the loss of their dearest family members and the unfortunate memories of the event, the martyrs families always live in a state of discomfort and fear, which definitely affects all issues, the court's verdict reads.

The actions of terrorist groups supported by the United States and the martyrdom of those who defended the holy shrine have caused irreparable physical and mental injuries and financial and spiritual losses to their families, it added.

Earlier on June 29, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that the movement of the holy shrine defenders saved Iran and the region.

Any movement and revolution that neglects its international and regional atmosphere will suffer, just as the attempts of the Iranian nation were damaged in the constitutionalization movement in Iran and the nationalization of the oil due to their preoccupation with domestic issues and neglecting foreign interference.

Referring to the violent, cruel, and inhumane nature of ISIS and the groups aligned with it, which were formed with the arms and propaganda support of the United States and the West, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the goal of this organization was to create insecurity in the region, especially Iran, but the holy shrine defenders also neutralized this danger.

