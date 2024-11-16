Iran shifts plasma technology from research to industrial use: AEOI chief

The facility, unveiled on Saturday, represents the culmination of two decades of research into plasma technology, which was previously limited to medical applications, said AEOI director Mohammad Eslami at the opening ceremony.

“Plasma technology has been used in the medical field for 20 years, but with the efforts of our colleagues and by passing the research phase, we have entered the industrial phase, the result of which you saw today in Rafsanjan,” he said.

Eslami explained that plasma technology is now being utilized both in pistachio orchards and the processing of their products, representing a critical step in reducing damage to pistachios and improving their quality.

He expressed hope that it will mitigate damage to exports and encourage broader adoption of plasma technology in agriculture.

The factory aims to process up to 6,000 tons of nuts annually in its initial phase. It can handle a range of products, including pistachios, almonds, peanuts, corn, grains, oilseeds, and legumes, with a processing capacity of three tons per hour.

4354**9417