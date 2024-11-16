Iran to increase number of flights at Abu Musa Airport

Nakhjavani stated on Saturday that prior to the visit of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh to the three Iranian islands of Abu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb in the Persian Gulf, there was one weekly flight from Bandar Abbas Airport to Abu Musa Airport.

He stated that, following the Minister's directive, the number of weekly flights from Abu Musa Airport has been increased to four as of October 29.

Nakhjavani mentioned that they aim to further increase the frequency of flights between Abu Musa Airport and Bandar Abbas to seven per week, depending on available capacity.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the three Iranian islands, Nakhjavani noted that over 3,000 residents live on these islands, emphasizing the need for at least one daily flight through Abu Musa Airport to meet the residents' transportation requirements.

Currently, the Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines (Iran Air) operates one flight per week, Pars Air operates one flight, and Karun Airlines provides two flights per week from Abu Musa Airport to Bandar Abbas Airport. Additionally, Pouya Airlines has expressed its readiness to begin flights to Abu Musa Airport.

Abu Musa County, which includes Abu Musa, Lesser Tunb, Greater Tunb, Siri, Lesser Farvar, and Greater Farvar islands is among the most beautiful places in Iran. It is called the shining gem of the Persian Gulf.

Due to its geographical position, Abu Musa is a strategic county as it is near international waters, and the shipping of vessels destined for the Persian Gulf littoral countries highlights its importance.

