Iraqi resistance conducts three fresh drone strikes against Israeli targets

In a statement, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq confirmed that its fighters conducted drone strikes as part of its ongoing resistance to occupation, supporting the people of Palestine and Lebanon, and retaliating against the mass killing of civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.

The group revealed that on Saturday, they launched a drone attack on a military target in the northern parts of the occupied territories. Additionally, a military site in the south was struck twice precisely.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Resistance also reported targeting a critical site in Eilat with drones in two separate strikes.

Over the past weeks and months, the Iraqi Resistance has intensified its operations, repeatedly targeting sensitive and strategic locations, including the port city of Eilat in the southern parts of the occupied lands.

