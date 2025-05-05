Foreign Minister Araqchi meets Pakistani Army chief

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

The meeting featured constructive discussions on the geo-strategic environment, with particular focus on challenges confronted by both countries in the domain of security, the Pakistani Army's Public Relations announced in a statement.

The Pak-Iran border security mechanism was also reviewed as part of efforts to enhance bilateral coordination, the statement said.

General Munir reaffirmed that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly neighbours, bound by deep-rooted ties of shared history, culture, and religion.

Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region.

Foreign Minister Araqchi acknowledged and appreciated the efforts by Pakistan for peace and stability in the region.

