Hamas condemns Israel’s Gaza aid plan as extension of ‘starvation policy’

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, has rejected an Israeli plan to sidestep international aid organizations and deliver supplies directly inside Gaza’s “militarized zones.”

Hamas said on Monday that humanitarian assistance for Gaza must be managed by authorized international organizations or local authorities rather than being exploited as “a tool of political blackmail.”

The Palestinian group condemned the proposed Israeli mechanism as a breach of international law and “an extension of the policy of starvation and distraction,” accusing Israel of using it to buy time to “commit crimes of genocide.”

Hamas called on the international community not to be “deceived by false occupation narratives” and to demand an immediate end to the blockade, ensuring that food and medical aid reach Gaza under United Nations supervision without military or political interference.

The United Nations and humanitarian agencies criticized Israel’s “dangerous scheme” after the regime said it would distribute limited supplies in “militarized zones.”

The proposal follows Israel’s nine-week blockade on all food shipments to Gaza.

