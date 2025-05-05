Iran develops 20-year strategic plan for nuclear industry, says AEOI chief

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has announced the development of a 20-year strategic plan for the country’s nuclear industry, asserting that the uranium enrichment program is a symbol of both national independence and strength.

During a ceremony on Monday, Eslami said that nuclear energy plays a strategic role in national development, with the potential to address many of the country’s challenges across various sectors.

Eslami added, “The nuclear industry strengthens the Islamic Republic, an achievement that the hegemonic powers seek to undermine. They do not want a country like Iran, with its talented population, exceptional human resources, abundant natural reserves, and strategic position on the world stage, to possess the tools of power.”

The AEOI chief said, “Today, Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization has reached an industrial phase, which marks a significant milestone in response to national needs and a strategic vision.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has faced the most rigorous inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Despite this, we have cooperated with complete transparency to address political accusations against our country and to facilitate the development of our nuclear industry,” he said.

