There is no priority higher than unity in Iran and among Muslim states: Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed his commitment to fostering national consensus.

The president stressed the need for maintaining social cohesion, and warned that officials must avoid any decisions or actions that could jeopardize national unity, which adversaries actively seek to undermine.

Pezeshkian specifically mentioned the United States, the Israeli regime, and certain intelligence agencies that capitalize on domestic divisions in Iran.

Referring to remarks by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during a meeting with officials involved in the arrangement of the Hajj pilgrimage, President Pezeshkian said that the Leader emphasized that Muslims from around the world unite at the Kaaba, demonstrating their solidarity.

Pezeshkian said that the Leader’s perspective is the final authority on all matters, and his administration strives to align its decisions and actions with the Leader's views.

