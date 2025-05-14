Iran will only accept a fair agreement in nuclear talks with the U.S., lawmakers say

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian lawmakers have stressed that the country will not settle for anything less than a fair deal regarding its peaceful nuclear program and the removal of unjust U.S. sanctions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, members of Parliament reiterated Iran’s principled stance in engaging in indirect negotiations with the U.S., viewing it as another opportunity for Washington to demonstrate its genuine intentions to the international community.

The statement affirmed, “The Islamic Republic will only agree to a fair resolution that fully upholds Iran’s rights and interests under Article IV of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and Articles III and XI of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Statute, alongside the complete lifting of the U.S.’s illegal and oppressive unilateral sanctions. The Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions, passed by Parliament in December 2020, will guide our negotiators in this process.”

Additionally, the statement emphasized that Iran’s defensive capabilities will continue to grow, deterring any threats to national security. It also condemned recent U.S. sanctions, particularly in the energy sector, as contradictory to Washington’s professed goodwill during negotiations.

The lawmakers also expressed appreciation for the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, whose leadership has once again provided a clear path for Iran to demonstrate its resolve on the global stage.

Iranian negotiators, led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, engaged in the fourth round of discussions with a U.S. delegation in Muscat on Sunday. The American team was headed by the President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

Mediated by Oman, the talks have been described by both sides as productive and progressing well. The discussions are primarily focused on Iran’s nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions through a potential agreement to replace the 2015 landmark deal, which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from during Trump’s first term in office.

