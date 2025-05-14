Education ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states sign 7 cooperation documents: Iranian minister

Tehran, IRNA – Hossein Simaee-Sarraf, Minister of Science, Research and Technology, says that seven cooperation documents related to digital education, education without borders, and artificial intelligence (AI) were signed during the 9th meeting of education ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in China on May 13, 2025.

During this meeting, the ministers exchanged views on strategic initiatives for developing education and facilitating the exchange of faculty members and students among member states. They also discussed ways to enhance cultural, social, and economic relations through innovative methods.

Simaee-Sarraf said on Wednesday that Iran joined the organization in 2023. He said Iran’s Shahid Beheshti University is a member of the SCO, expressing hope that other Iranian universities would join as well.

The Iranian minister also said that Iranian and other delegations held bilateral sessions on the sidelines of the meeting, where he provided information on Iran’s scientific capacities, as well as the capabilities of universities, science and technology parks, and knowledge-based companies.

The SCO comprises Iran, China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan and aims to promote economic, social, political and security cooperation among member states.

