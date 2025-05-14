Iran and European troika to hold talks in Turkey on Friday: Foreign Ministry spokesperson

Tehran, IRNA - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has announced a meeting between senior diplomats from Iran and three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal, this week.

Speaking to the sideline of Tehran International Book Fair on Wednesday, Baqaei said that the meeting is scheduled for Friday in the Turkish city of Istanbul.

According the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, the agenda of the meeting is also to continue consultations with Germany, Britain, and France, including on the ongoing indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Britain, France, and Germany—collectively known as the European troika or E3—have met thrice with Iranian officials to discuss the nuclear file so far.

There is still no official statement from Paris, London, and Berlin on the new round of Iran-Europe talks, which was originally slated for earlier this month but postponed. A talks was scheduled to be held in Rome on May 3 but it was postponed.

Just days ago, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi had said the talks would be held “at the level of deputy foreign ministers.”

