Parliament speaker blames U.S. support for Israel as root of regional unrest

Jakarta, IRNA – Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf has blamed the United States for fueling instability in West Asia through its support for the “Zionist mafia,” calling Israel a proxy force for Washington in the region.

Speaking at the 19th Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) conference in Jakarta on Wednesday, Qalibaf said the world is experiencing an “unprecedented convergence of crises,” including increased tariffs, climate change, economic instability, and rising insecurity.

“The assumption of a rules-based international order is now seriously questioned,” he said. “Trust in global institutions is at its lowest recorded level.”

Citing the situation in Palestine, Qalibaf said the Gaza conflict has deepened a “historic wound” on the Islamic world. “This is not merely a war; it is a full-fledged genocide,” he said. “Everyone knows this criminal mafia could not act with such brutality without the green light from the United States.”

Qalibaf urged Islamic nations to take collective action to end the blockade on Gaza and isolate Israel politically, economically, and militarily.

“We believe that a democratic solution lies in recognizing the Palestinians’ right to self-determination,” he said, advocating for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with the holy Quds as its capital through a nationwide referendum after the return of the refugees.

