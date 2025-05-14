Fake pizza deliveries to U.S. judges ruling on Trump cases prompt calls for probe

The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have come under increasing pressure to launch an investigation into unsolicited pizza deliveries to several judges who had ruled against President Donald Trump.

The calls get louder after The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that judges in seven states are receiving anonymous pizza deliveries that are being viewed as threats against their work on cases challenging the Trump administration's plan and policies.

The report cited Circuit Court Judge Michelle Childs as saying that she had received more than a half dozen such deliveries to her home in the past few months.

“It’s really an unnecessary and an unfortunate threat to our security when we’re trying to be judicial officers in a very neutral position with respect to our cases,” she said, adding that “the deliveries are an infringement on democracy.”

New revelations prompted Senator Dick Durbin to send a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, urging them to investigate the issue.

“Threats intended to show that those seeking to intimidate the targeted judge know the judge's address or their family members' address,” he said, adding that “the targeted individuals include Supreme Court justices, judges handling legal cases involving the administration and the children of judges.”

Congress passed the Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act in 2022, restricting the disclosure or sale of personal information of federal judges and their family members.

The legislation was passed after Judge Esther Salas’s son, Daniel Anderl was murdered at the family’s home by a former litigant who posed as a deliveryman.

Durbin has asked for a response by May 20 on whether officials had identified suspects, initiated prosecutions or found evidence that deliveries were coordinated.

The Marshals Service which is primarily responsible for locating and arresting federal suspects, declined to discuss the issue but a spokesperson said that the agency “is looking into all the unsolicited pizza deliveries to federal judges and taking appropriate steps to address the matter.”

