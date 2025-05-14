Leader describes relief workers as symbols of humanitarianism

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has described relief workers as manifestations of humanitarianism, emphasizing the necessity of perpetuating the spirit of selflessness and humanitarianism among the Iranian people through cultural promotion.

Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks in a meeting with the organizing committee of the National Conference in Commemoration of Martyred Aid Workers, which had been held on May 12, 2025, was released at the venue of this conference on Wednesday.

In the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei described relief workers as embodiments of human virtues and humanitarianism, emphasizing the importance of fostering a spirit of selflessness and compassion among the Iranian people through cultural initiatives. “The opposite of this spirit is the crimes and savagery of the Israeli regime in Gaza, along with the West's support for it. Standing against this bloodshed and the axis of falsehood is a universal duty,” he added.

Referring to a report by the Congress Headquarters on initiatives such as producing books, films, and video games related to relief worker martyrs, he said, “Merely creating these inspiring and motivational works is not enough. You must ensure that these productions reach at least 20 million people”.

Ayatollah Khamenei also highlighted that the involvement of motivated and innovative youth in various sectors, such as industry, politics, construction, literature, and art, has been crucial to the country’s progress, adding, “With the presence of determined and passionate young people, no task is impossible in this country.”

He said, “Under a hail of bullets, relief workers focused solely on saving others, not themselves. Their astonishing spirit of sacrifice was such that they even aided wounded enemy prisoners, which starkly contrasts with a world alienated from humanity.”

He further emphasized, “The selfless efforts of doctors and nurses working in field hospitals near the frontlines during the Sacred Defense can only be truly conveyed through the language of art.”

Criticizing the failure to properly showcase the remarkable achievements of Iran’s youth to the world, the Leader added: “While some countries with no real history or heroes fabricate and heavily promote false champions, we must introduce our true heroes and embed them into public culture. This will demonstrate that aid and assistance are both Islamic and humanitarian duties, which must be perpetuated across all generations”.

