Expediency Council approves Palermo bill with conditions

Tehran, IRNA – Expediency Council has approved Iran’s accession to the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (Palermo Convention), but the approval was given with conditions.

Mohsen Dehnavi, the spokesperson of the council, made the announcement on his official X account on Wednesday, adding that Iran has accepted the convention both in its constitution and other domestic laws.

He also said that discussions regarding Iran’s potential membership in the Convention on Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) would be addressed in future sessions of the Expediency Council.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) consists of 42 agreements, 40 of which had already been implemented in Iran in previous years.

The Palermo and the CFT conventions were being discussed by the country’s Expediency Council over the past few months as Tehran seeks to remove obstacles on its foreign trade.

The Iranian parliament had previously approved the country's conditional accession to the Palermo Convention, which was later confirmed by the Guardian Council.

