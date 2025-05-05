Iran and Pakistan strongly condemn ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza

Islamabad, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari in Islamabad, where the two officials discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and jointly condemned ongoing Israeli atrocities in Gaza.

According to a statement from the Pakistani presidential office, Zardari and Araqchi discussed the expansion of relations between Iran and Pakistan, as well as security developments in the region.

During the meeting, President Zardari highlighted the historical and brotherly ties between the two nations.

Araqchi arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India following last month’s deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India-administered Kashmir. India has accused Pakistan of involvement.

Zardari voiced concerns over what he described as India’s aggressive stance and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and diplomacy.

Araqchi, in turn, urged restraint among regional actors and advocated for reducing tensions in South Asia.

The two officials also discussed the ongoing war and humanitarian crisis in Gaza, strongly condemning the atrocities and human rights violations committed by Israeli forces in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to its relationship with Pakistan, saying Tehran was eager to further strengthen bilateral ties for mutual benefit. He also stressed the need for expanding trade between the two countries to its fullest potential.

Araqchi and Zardari further discussed the situation in Afghanistan, with the Iranian diplomat stressing the need for continued cooperation between Iran and Pakistan on regional matters.

Araqchi wrapped up his one-day visit to Islamabad and left for Tehran later in the day, according to the statement.

