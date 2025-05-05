Diplomacy based on ‘mutual respect’ is the only way to reach a deal: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized that diplomacy rooted in “mutual respect and mutual interest” is the only viable path to securing a deal in the ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Araqchi criticized U.S. foreign policy decisions regarding Iran and the broader Middle East and warned against Israeli influence on American diplomatic efforts.

He warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was attempting to dictate terms to U.S. President Donald Trump regarding negotiations with Iran, saying Netanyahu was meddling in American policymaking and pushing the U.S. into further regional conflicts.

“LETHAL support for Netanyahu’s Genocide in Gaza and waging WAR on behalf of Netanyahu in Yemen have achieved NOTHING for the American people,” the foreign minister wrote.

He added, “Netanyahu is attempting to brazenly DICTATE what President Trump can and cannot do in his diplomacy with Iran. The world has also learned how Netanyahu is directly MEDDLING within the U.S. Government to DRAG it into another DISASTER in our region.”

“Netanyahu CONNED the Failed Biden Team into handing over UNPRECEDENTED 23 BILLION American Taxpayer Dollars. That is a FRACTION of the cost of ANY mistake against Iran,” he continued.

The foreign minister argued that a diplomatic resolution would be within reach if Trump were sincere in his assertion that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon is the primary goal of any deal with Tehran, which has repeatedly stated that it does not seek a nuclear bomb.

“If the goal is ‘The only thing they can’t have is a nuclear weapon’, as President Trump just said, a deal is achievable and there is only ONE PATH to achieve it: DIPLOMACY based on MUTUAL RESPECT and MUTUAL INTERESTS,” he wrote.

“The Netanyahu-First minority, terrified of diplomacy, has already divulged its real agenda. The world should pay attention as it reveals its true priority,” Araqchi concluded.

