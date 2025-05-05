Araqchi: Reaching an agreement with Iran needs avoiding unrealistic and irrational positions

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stressed that reaching an agreement with Iran requires avoiding unrealistic and illogical positions.

Araqchi made the remarkd in a telephone phone conversation with the EU high representative for foreign and security policy, Kaja Kallas, on Monday.

Araqchi informed Kallas of the latest developments regarding indirect talks between Iran and the United States.

He also said that Tehran is ready for talks with major European powers to resolve their concerns over the possibility of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Araqchi said Iran is ready to continue interactions with thr European parties, both within the framework of the European Union and the three European countries.

He expressed hope that Iran and the three European countries would resume talks based on a constructive approach free from political spite.

The top Iranian negotiator said the country has chosen a responsible approach in following the path of diplomacy to address the artificial concerns surrounding its peaceful nuclear program, stressing the need to pursue the path through serious will and realism.

If it is claimed that the possibility of Iran acquiring nuclear weapons is the sole concern of the sides in the negotiations, “this concern can be eased”, Araqchi said.

“It is quite possible to reach an agreement in this regard but it requires avoidance of unrealistic and irrational positions,” he said.

