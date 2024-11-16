Hamas stresses its conditions for achieving ceasefire in Gaza

In an interview with the AFP news agency on Friday, Bassem Naim stated that the movement is ready to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

He called on US President-elect Donald Trump to pressure the Israeli regime to stop its aggression and war against the Gaza Strip, aiming to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Hamas is ready to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza if a proposal is presented, on the condition that Israel respects it, Naim added.

The senior Hamas official further noted, "We have not received any new proposals, but we will positively consider any proposal that is put forward."

“Hamas informed the mediators that it is in favor of any proposal submitted to it that would lead to a definitive ceasefire and military withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, allowing the return of displaced people, a serious deal for a prisoner exchange, the entry of humanitarian aid and reconstruction,” he said.

The Zionist regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

