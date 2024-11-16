Iran submits bill on prisoner transfer treaty with Malaysia

Shahram Dabiri, the president’s deputy for Parliamentary Affairs, said on Saturday that the bill aims to enhance bilateral cooperation between Iran and Malaysia in the realms of justice and prisoner transfer.

The proposed legislation would also facilitate social rehabilitation and the reintegration of prisoners into their communities, the official said.

It outlines the conditions and processes for the transfer and handover of prisoners from both countries, Dabiri added.

Dabiri explained that the treaty would strengthen legal cooperation between Iran and Malaysia, providing an opportunity for Iranian and Malaysian nationals detained in the other country to serve their sentences in their home countries.

