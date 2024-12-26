Baghaei: UN inaction against Zionist regime's crimes counters United Nations Charter

Baghaei strongly condemned the military aggression of the Zionist regime on Sana'a International Airport and Hodeidah Port facilities and the destruction of energy production infrastructures in Yemen.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman considered these attacks, which were designed and carried out with the support and complicity of the US and the UK, to be a violation of all international rules and norms, especially the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and the inaction of the United Nations in response to the increasing violations and crimes of the Zionist regime is contrary to the responsibilities and duties of this organization according to the United Nations Charter.

2050