Hamas: Zionist regime's crimes against journalists are clear violation of human rights

Tehran, IRNA - The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas in a statement said that the Zionist regime's crimes against journalists are a terrible crime and a clear violation of human rights, and emphasized that the occupation regime's efforts to create terror among journalists and prevent them from doing their duty in covering up its crimes and violations will fail.

According to Shahab news agency, this movement added in its statement that the terrible crime that happened on Thursday morning by the criminal army of the Zionist regime and led to the assassination of five Palestinian journalists who were doing their duty to cover the latest developments of the terrorist attacks against the Nusirat camp in the center of the Gaza Strip is a horrific war crime.

"This action is a targeted attack on Palestinian media activities in order to scare journalists and prevent them from playing their human and professional role in exposing the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people," the movement pointed out.

