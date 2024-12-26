Iran calls Israeli killing of journalists in Gaza ‘war crime’

Baghaei said that the occupying military's attack on journalists' vehicle constitutes a war crime, saying journalists and media personnel working in conflict zones are immune from any attack under international humanitarian law.

Highlighting the martyrdom of over 200 journalists during the 15 months of genocide in Gaza, he noted that the occupation regime's targeting of media in order to stop raising awareness among global public opinion about the extent of crimes committed against the Palestinian people.

Baghaei called on the International Court of Justice to add the new crime to the genocide case filed against the Israeli regime.

He warned that ongoing violations of international humanitarian rights in Gaza, coupled with the inadequate response from relevant international bodies, seriously undermine the norms and rules of engagement.

Five Palestinian journalists were martyred after Israeli warplanes struck a vehicle despite clearing showing the word – press- in front of Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza on Thursday morning.

The journalists from the Al-Quds Al-Youm TV channel were covering events near al-Awda Hospital, located in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli genocide in Gaza has killed more than 45,300 Palestinians so far and left over 107,800 others injured.



