Pezeshkian offers condolences to Aliyev over plane crash 

Tehran, IRNA - Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has made a phone call to his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev to extend condolences over the recent passenger plane crash.

An Azerbaijani airliner with 67 people on board crashed Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, near the city of Aktau, killing at least 38 people and leaving 29 survivors.

Regarding the plane crash, Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to the President of Azerbaijan and the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery to the injured.

During the telephone conversation, Pezeshkian invited Aliyev to pay a state visit to Tehran in the near future.

Iran is interested in further expansion of diplomatic relations with Azerbaojan, he noted.

