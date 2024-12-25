Iran condoles with Azerbaijan over deadly plane crash

In a message on Wednesday, President Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to President Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan following the tragic death of several Azerbaijani citizens in a plane crash.

He extended his sympathy to the families of the victims and wished for a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.

According to media reports, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight carrying 105 passengers and five crew members crashed near Aktau city in southwestern Kazakhstan.

Out of the 110 people on board, 25 people survived when Flight 8432 crashed while traveling from Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya region.

3266**2050