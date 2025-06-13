Leader appoints new top military brass

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has appointed new top military commanders.

In a decree on Friday, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Major General Seyyed Abdulrahim Mousavi as the new chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Separately, the Leader named Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Major General Ali Shademani as the commander of the Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters.

Major General Mohammad Pakpour

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other cities in Iran overnight on Friday.

Major General Ali Shademani

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid were assassinated in targeted strikes. So was Commander of the Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces are preparing a response.

