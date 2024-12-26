Dec 26, 2024, 8:31 PM
Iran FM to visit China in coming days 

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is to pay a visit to China soon in a bid to exchange views with senior Chinese officials on issues of mutual interest, says the country's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei.

Baghaei told reporters on Thursday that Araghchi’s visit will be made at the official invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Highlighting the very good ties between Tehran and Beijing in all fields, he said that the visit of Iran's top diplomat will be his first trip to China in the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The foreign minister will embark on the trip on Friday, Baghaei said, adding that Araghchi will hold talks in Beijing about mutual relations and the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership document.

Discussing regional and international developments is also on the agenda of the trip, he further noted.

