Iran, China review bilateral defense ties

Top Iranian and Chinese commanders reviewed regional development and developing cooperation.

Earlier in a separate meeting with Li Zuocheng, Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, Baqeri said developing relations between Iran and China is of great importance.

He added that Iran and China have not only preserved their relations, but have always tried to boost them.

Meanwhile, Zuocheng described Baqeri as an influential figure in Iran, saying the current trip will reinforce Iran-China strategies and is to boost mutual cooperation level.

He went on to say that Baqeri's trip will take Tehran-Beijing relations into a new era.

Heading a high-profile military delegation, Baqeri arrived in China on Wednesday morning to discuss regional developments with senior Chinese military officials.

During his stay, Baqeri is to focus on broadening of military cooperation between the two countries.

Reviewing regional developments, reinforcing military relations and developing cooperation are on the agenda of his visit.

Iranian commander is also supposed to visit China's industrial centers, to deliver speech for scientific and military elites in China National Defense University and establish Iran-China joint military commission.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish