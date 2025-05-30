Iran’s vice president meets Pakistan’s prime minister in Tajikistan

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President of Iran Mohammad-Reza Aref and the prime minister of Pakistan have held discussions regarding bilateral relations.

Aref met with Shehbaz Sharif on Friday, on the sidelines of the High-Level International Conference on Glacier Preservation in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

During the meeting, Sharif expressed gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Iranian government and people during his recent visit to Tehran.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued efforts by officials of both nations to further develop bilateral relations based on their shared historical and cultural connections.

Aref has arrived in Tajikistan’s capital on Thursday to participate in the international event focused on glacier conservation. On the same day, he met with Tajikistan’s president and prime minister, separately. In the with the Tajik prime minister, he proposed the formation of a joint committee on Persian language, literature, and civilization between Iran and Tajikistan.

