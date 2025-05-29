Vice president proposes an Iran-Tajikistan joint committee for Persian literature and civilization

Tehran, IRNA – First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref has proposed the formation of a joint committee on Persian language, literature, and civilization between Iran and Tajikistan.

Aref made the remarks in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Thursday. Calling Tajikistan “a second homeland for Iranians”, Aref said that one of the advantages in the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Tajikistan is their geographical proximity and presence in a single civilizational region, which has facilitated relations between the two countries over the past three decades.

Referring to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Tajikistan and the diplomatic visits of senior Tajik officials to Iran, Aref said that during Iranian president’s recent trip to Tajikistan, a business meeting was held between businesses of the two countries and 13 cooperation agreements worth more than 450 million dollars were signed.

He added that the 17th session of the joint commission on economic cooperation between the two countries was held in Shiraz.

Commenting on the organization of the International Conference on Glaciers Preservation (May 29-31, 2025) in Dushanbe, Aref emphasized that the initiative is indicative of Tajikistan’s commitment to sustainable development.

He also pointed to the implementation of the visa waiver agreement between the two countries, adding that this has increased travels between the two nations.

Aref also said that the political relations between the two countries are at their highest level, which can work as a role model for the enhancement of relations in other sectors.

He also said that Iran was ready to transfer its “remarkable advances” in science and technology to Tajikistan, adding, “We believe that the advances achieved in Iran should be shared with friendly countries.”

Tajikistan’s Prime Minister, Qohir Rasulzoda, said in this meeting that the steadfast determination of Iran to reinforce relations with Tajikistan reflects the brotherly, sincere, and friendly ties between two nations that share the same language and history.

