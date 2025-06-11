Official says social development remains fundamentally incomplete without active participation of persons with disabilities

New York, IRNA – The Deputy Minister of ‎Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare and head of State Welfare ‎Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran says that social development remains fundamentally incomplete without the active participation of persons with disabilities.

The full text of Hosseini’s speech is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Honorable President, Distinguished Representatives, Ladies and Gentlemen,

I would like to take this opportunity to express my utmost appreciation, in my capacity as Deputy Minister and Head of the State Welfare Organization of the Islamic Republic of Iran—which also serves as the national body responsible for the implementation of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Iran—to the Honorable President of the Conference and the esteemed representatives of the States Parties to this Convention who have consistently endeavored to promote the rights, policies, and programs in favor of persons with disabilities.

The veneration of persons with disabilities and the endeavor to create equal opportunities for them have perpetually held a prominent place within the religious and national teachings, and priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In alignment with this principle, Iran ratified the Convention in 2009, the initial report of which was reviewed by the relevant committee in 2017. Furthermore, the national “Law on the Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities” was enacted in 2018.

As part of our efforts to enhance public awareness, alongside other initiatives across various sectors, we have introduced and implemented educational programs in schools—such as integrating concepts of equality and respect into curricula from an early age—as well as in universities. Iran has also expressed its support for the artistic and literary works of persons with disabilities (particularly those articulating their lived experiences), launched numerous media campaigns to combat discrimination and stereotypes, and actively encouraged and facilitated the participation of persons with disabilities in policy-making decisions—especially through the use of emerging digital technologies, which have created unprecedented opportunities to advance public awareness of the rights of persons with disabilities.

Regarding the role of persons with disabilities in social development, it must be emphasized that any society pursuing genuine progress must harness the full spectrum of its capacities. We maintain that social development remains fundamentally incomplete without the active participation of persons with disabilities, as they contribute singular perspectives often born of their lived experiences.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, through the implementation of community-based programs, empowerment initiatives, and networking of NGOs focused on persons with disabilities, is taking concrete steps to harness the capacities of such persons for social development.

We must all strive diligently within our respective societies to enhance social awareness regarding the rights of persons with disabilities and their role in sustainable social development. It is our earnest hope that this ideal objective may be realized in every society.

