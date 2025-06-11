Defense Minister warns: Any aggression will force U.S. withdrawal from the region

Tehran, IRNA – Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh says if the nuclear negotiations fail and conflict is imposed, the adversary will certainly suffer heavier casualties and the U.S. will be forced to leave the region.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Nasirzadeh referred to the ongoing indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the U.S., noting that unfortunately, some officials from the opposing side have made threatening remarks, warning of potential conflict in case no agreement is reached.

In that case, the U.S. will have no choice but to leave the region, as all of its bases are within the reach of Iranian military and they will not hesitate to target all of them in their host countries, he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasirzadeh hailed Iran’s significant achievements in defense and highlighted that just last week, the country successfully tested a missile with a two-ton warhead.

Iran will never accept military limitations and negotiations on this subject are strictly prohibited, he stressed.

9376**9417