Iran and Tajikistan enjoy optimal political relations: Vice president

Tehran, IRNA – Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref says Iran and Tajikistan are currently enjoying the best state of political relations, stressing that the two countries’ shared stances on regional and global issues indicate the potential for expanding bilateral ties in all areas.

During his visit to Tajikistan, where he attended a ceremony for signing and exchanging cooperation agreements on Thursday, Aref said that the discussions took place in a cordial atmosphere with aligned objectives.

“Politically, we are in the best possible condition,” he said. “The political relations between the two countries are excellent.”

Referring to the two countries’ aligned positions on regional and international issues, as well as their effective cooperation within regional and global alliances, Aref noted, “These commonalities promise the development of relations in other areas.”

Regarding the signed documents, he said that it is essential not only to sign them but also to ensure their implementation. “This is primarily the responsibility of the joint commission, which must ensure that both the signed agreements and the areas highlighted in the Tajik prime minister’s remarks are put into action,” he added.

He also underscored the importance of discussing scientific and industrial cooperation to define the framework for cooperation in these fields.

Aref reiterated Iran’s full readiness for cooperation in all sectors, including tourism and cultural ties, asserting, “We strive to introduce this heritage not only regionally but also on a global scale.”

Meanwhile, Tajikistan’s Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda appreciated the Islamic Republic’s special attention to bilateral relations and underscored the importance of diplomatic exchanges and high-level summits in strengthening ties.

He assured those recent agreements in the economy, investment, health, and technology sectors would broaden relations and described the role of joint commissions as fundamental in this regard.

In the presence of Aref and Rasulzoda, four cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were also signed by the high-ranking officials of the two countries. Additionally, a joint statement by the two officials was signed.

