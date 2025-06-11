Agreement with U.S. ‘within reach’ if it ensures enrichment and lifts sanctions: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says an agreement with the United States is within reach if Iran’s right to uranium enrichment is guaranteed and sanctions against Tehran are lifted.

Araghchi made the remarks in a post on his X account on Wednesday, ahead of the upcoming sixth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on Iran’s nuclear program, scheduled for June 15 in Muscat, Oman.

The talks, mediated by Oman, have faced hurdles as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing for a complete halt to Iran’s uranium enrichment—a demand Tehran has firmly rejected.

Araghchi emphasized that Iran has no intention of developing nuclear weapons, saying such a premise could form the basis of a new deal with the United States.

“President Trump entered office saying that Iran should not have nuclear weapons. That is actually in line with our own doctrine and could become the main foundation for a deal,” he said.

“As we resume talks on Sunday, it is clear that an agreement that can ensure the continued peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program is within reach and could even be achieved quickly,” the foreign minister added.

Araqchi made it clear that “a mutually beneficial outcome” in the negotiations would hinge on the recognition of Iran's right to enrichment, under the full supervision of the U.N. nuclear watchdog, as well as the effective termination of sanctions.

