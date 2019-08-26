China keen to boost cooperation with Iran

In a press briefing on Monday, he added that Zarif arrived in China at the head of a delegation on Monday and talked with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"China and Iran have always had sustainable and growing ties over the past four decades," he said, noting that the two countries' ministers discussed regional and international issues of mutual concern."

Zarif arrived in Beijing Airport at the head of a delegation on Monday and was welcomed by the two countries' officials and Iran's ambassador in Beijing.

Zarif was earlier scheduled to leave for China on Sunday but his trip was postponed due to his visit to France again.

Zarif will leave for Japan and Malaysia at a two-day stay in China.

