Iran-EAEU trade up by 12.8% in Jan-Oct

Sagintaef made the remarks in a meeting with Iran's Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, Mohammad Atabak on the sidelines with the EAEU summit in Saint Petersburg.

The international meeting focused on expanding economic cooperation among member states, addressing trade issues, and discussing the integration of digital economies.

During the meeting, Sagintaef expressed satisfaction with a 12.8% increase in trade exchanges between the five member countries of the alliance and Iran during the first ten months of 2024 (January-October).

During this period, imports of goods from the Eurasian Union to Iran increased by 16% and exports of goods from Iran by 8% compared to the same period last year, he said.

The figures highlight the significant trade growth, nearly doubling since the implementation of the temporary trade agreement between Eurasian countries and Iran from 2018 to 2023.

7129**2050