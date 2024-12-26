Iran FM terms potential for Tehran-Tokyo cooperation as abundant

Araghchi delivered a speech in Tehran on the occasion of Yalda night, an occasion to mark the longest night of the year in the Iranian culture, IRNA reported on Thursday.

Tehran and Tokyo enjoy a vast and abundant potential for cooperation, said the Iranian diplomat in the event hosted by the Iran-Japan Friendship Association.

Araghchi called for making plans and efforts to eliminate barriers to expanding relations, highlighting the significant potential for cooperation between Iran and Japan across various sectors.

Meanwhile, the ceremony was attended by head of Iran's Department of Environment Shina Ansari.

She stated that Iran is prepared to collaborate with Japan on air pollution and challenges posed by global warming.

Another participant in the event was Mohammad Hossein Adeli, head of the Iran-Japan Friendship Association, who referred to Yalda Night as a symbol of light triumphing over darkness and hope overcoming despair, embodying the spirit of resilience and patience of Iranians throughout history.

The Japanese Ambassador to Tehran also spoke at the ceremony, commending Iran's cultural and historical traditions while noting the commonalities between the two countries.

Iranian nation is an Asian society with a vibrant culture, the envoy further noted.

