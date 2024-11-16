Resistance fronts launched over 1,300 drones against Israeli regime since October 2023: Media

Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Saturday that 1,300 drones have been launched from all fronts toward the Israeli regime since October 2023.

The network reported that at least 15 Zionists were killed in the drone attacks.

Meanwhile, the Zionist army announced that four drone strikes had been conducted in various occupied territories since Saturday morning, including a strike on an army building in Nahariya.

Aditionally, Israeli media have reported alarm warnings from Ras Al-Nagora to Naharia in the region known as al-Jalil al-Gharbi due to concerns over Hezbollah drones.

The umbrella group, consisting of several Iraqi resistance movements, has stepped up its anti-Israel operations in recent months in support of resistance fighters battling the regime in Lebanon and Gaza

The death toll from the Israeli war on Gaza has climbed to 43,764 since last October, while the Palestinian territory has been left in ruins amid relentless Israeli attacks.

Fatalities in the Gaza Strip are believed to be far higher, with thousands of people trapped under the rubble.

