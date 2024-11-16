Iranian province reports bumper date harvest

Ardeshir Shahraki told IRNA on Saturday that out of 62,914 hectares of palm trees in this province, some 49,718 hectares are fertile.

Around 41% of the ​​horticultural crops in Sistan and Baluchestan province is devoted to date cultivation, he added.

Mazafati dates with 28,400 hectares of cultivated area and rabbi dates with 22,500 hectares of cultivated area have the most palm trees in the province this official added.

Iran exported $345 millions worth of fresh dates to 82 countries in the previous Iranian calendar year (ending March 19), an Iranian economic official said on May 7.

More than 389,000 tons of fresh dates, valued at over $345 million, were exported from the country between March 21, 2023, and March 19, 2024, according to Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman of the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining and Trade.

6125**9417