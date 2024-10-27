Iran’s seven-month agricultural exports surge 28%

The customs report indicated that the weight of agricultural products exported during this period totaled 3.8 million tons, reflecting a 16% increase compared to the same timeframe last year.

Among the leading export items, various types of pistachios accounted for $614 million, followed by tomatoes at $226 million, watermelons at $139 million, apples at $124 million, and dates at $123 million.

The report also highlighted the percentage changes for the top five exported agricultural products: pistachio exports surged by 192%, tomatoes by 18%, apples by 46%, and dates by 19%, while watermelon exports experienced a slight decline of 6%.

Additionally, the most significant increase in agricultural exports among the top 20 products by the end of October was recorded in various types of peppers, which rose by 490%. Conversely, the sharpest decline was seen in saffron exports, which fell by 51%.

9341**2050