'Iran is seriously willing to develop trade cooperation with Turkey'

The head of the Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group said in a meeting with his Turkish counterpart that the goal of expanding relations between Iran and Turkey is to secure the common interests of the two countries.

Adel Najafzadeh said that all capacities must be used to achieve the same goal.

Referring to the geographical location and similarities between the two countries, regarding the activities of terrorist groups in Iran and Turkey, he said that Turkey's security is of great importance to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Iran is ready to cooperate with Turkey in combating terrorism, because any security threat is a threat to both countries.

The head of the Iran-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group stressed the development of trade cooperation between the two countries, and said that Iran is pursuing new strategies and the Iranian Parliament is ready to cooperate in removing any legal obstacles on the path to expanding relations.

Iran and Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group left Tehran for Ankara on May 29 to strengthen bilateral ties in the relevant field.

Upon their arrival, the Iranian Parliamentary Friendship Group Delegation, headed by Adel Najafzadeh, was warmly welcomed by Turkish Chairman of Iran-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Group Kayhan Turkmenoglu.

On the first day, the Iranian parliamentary delegation met with Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Numan Kurtulmuş and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Nuh Yilmaz.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on importance of parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, the two sides discussed wide spectrum of issues including joint border markets, opening new border crossings and strengthening communication routes, establishing provincial exchanges, cooperating in the field of border security and combating terrorism.

The Iran-Turkey Parliamentary Group Delegation will wrap up their visit to Ankara on May 31.

