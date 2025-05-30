Iran’s vice president highlights strong ties with Tajikistan

Tehran, IRNA – Iran and Tajikistan enjoy the best political relations and aim to strengthen cultural, economic, and tourism ties, First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref says.

Aref made these remarks on a visit to the National Museum of Tajikistan on Friday while in Dushanbe to attend the International Conference on Glaciers Preservation (May 29-31, 2025).

Speaking to reporters, he said that Iranians are familiar with many of the museum’s exhibits because they have similar objects in their museums, which reflects the cultural commonalities between the two nations.

Upon arriving in Tehran, Aref told said that Tajikistan has a special place in Iran’s foreign policy and Tehran’s strategy is to expand relations with Dushanbe across all sectors.

