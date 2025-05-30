Tehran and Kuala Lumpur outline a roadmap for digital cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Seyyed Sattar Hashemi and his Malaysian counterpart have emphasized the expansion of bilateral technological collaborations, particularly in cybersecurity, smart governance, artificial intelligence, and space communications.

During their meeting in Tokyo on Friday, Hashemi and Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil expressed readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and engage in joint investments.

Hashemi is in Japan to attend the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting (APT-MM) to be held from May 30-31.

Hashemi highlighted Iran’s capabilities in communications and reaffirmed the country’s willingness to attract $20-25 billion of foreign investments in the sector.

He also called for expansion of partnerships in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), fixed services, and space technology. Hashemi formally invited his Malaysian counterpart to visit Tehran.

Malaysia’s minister noted that his country’s launched a national digital program in 2021, which prioritizes fiber optic infrastructure and space-based communication technologies, noting that Malaysia is exploring Starlink-like projects. He also expressed willingness to share expertise and experiences with Iran in this domain.

