May 30, 2025, 6:38 PM
News ID: 85847931
T T
1 Persons
journalistحسین ابوالقاسمی

Tags

Tehran and Kuala Lumpur outline a roadmap for digital cooperation

May 30, 2025, 6:38 PM
News ID: 85847931
Tehran and Kuala Lumpur outline a roadmap for digital cooperation
Iran’s ICT Minister Seyyed Sattar Hashemi visits his Malaysian counterpart, Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil, in Tokyo, Japan, on May 30, 2025.

Iran and his Malaysia express willingness to expand relations in the ICT sector.

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Seyyed Sattar Hashemi and his Malaysian counterpart have emphasized the expansion of bilateral technological collaborations, particularly in cybersecurity, smart governance, artificial intelligence, and space communications.

During their meeting in Tokyo on Friday, Hashemi and Ahmad Fahmi bin Mohamed Fadzil expressed readiness to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) and engage in joint investments.

Hashemi is in Japan to attend the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting (APT-MM) to be held from May 30-31.

Hashemi highlighted Iran’s capabilities in communications and reaffirmed the country’s willingness to attract $20-25 billion of foreign investments in the sector.

He also called for expansion of partnerships in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), fixed services, and space technology. Hashemi formally invited his Malaysian counterpart to visit Tehran.

Malaysia’s minister noted that his country’s launched a national digital program in 2021, which prioritizes fiber optic infrastructure and space-based communication technologies, noting that Malaysia is exploring Starlink-like projects. He also expressed willingness to share expertise and experiences with Iran in this domain.

9417

1 Persons
journalistحسین ابوالقاسمی

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .