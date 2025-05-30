Foreign Ministry summons Austrian chargé d’affaires her country’s ‘irresponsible and provocative’ claims

Tehran, IRNA – Michaela Pacher, the chargé d’affaires of the Austrian Embassy in Tehran, has been summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs due to Vienna’s unfounded claims regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program in its annual assessment of Austria’s intelligence agency.

Pacher was summoned on Friday in the absence of the Austrian ambassador. During in the meeting, Iranian officials rejected the claim, saying such allegations are in complete contradiction with the findings and reports of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

She was also informed that Iran’s activities fully comply with its international legal obligations under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The Iranian officials described the allegations as baseless, irresponsible, and provocative, and demanded an official explanation from the Austrian government.

Pacher said that Iran’s protest and request for an official explanation would be conveyed to her respective government.

