President Pezeshkian calls for speedy construction of Rasht-Astara railway

The Iranian president made these remarks during a meeting with the minister of Roads and Urban Development and Iran's ambassador to Russia on Saturday.

Pezeshkian stressed the need to speed up land acquisition operations along the route of the Rasht-Astara railway.

Farzaneh Sadegh, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, stated that limited resources for land acquisition were the primary obstacle to the project. In response, the president instructed that assistance be provided to overcome this challenge.

Kazem Jalali, Iran’s ambassador to Russia, also reported on the Russian commitment to the project, emphasizing their eagerness to expedite freight transport routes from the south.

Iran and Russia see the 162 km (100 mile) Rasht-Astara railway as an important link in the International North–South Transport Corridor.

